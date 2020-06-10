Why did Montreal’s wayward humpback whale die? Experts are trying to find out

Send this page to someone via email

A necropsy is underway on the wayward humpback whale that captured the hearts of Montrealers and was found floating lifelessly along the St. Lawrence River on Tuesday.

A team of veterinarians from the Université de Montréal is analyzing the carcass on Wednesday morning in Sainte-Anne-de-Sorel.

The Group for Research and Education on Marine Mammals, which is based on Tadoussac, reported that the whale is female and measures 10.2 metres. She weighs 17.2 tons.

READ MORE: Wandering humpback whale dies in the St. Lawrence — research group

The wandering whale was first spotted in Montreal’s Old Port in late May. After it was seen under the Jacques-Cartier Bridge, crowds of eager Montrealers showed up to see the creature for several days but it had not been spotted since the weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s unclear what prompted the animal to make the long journey up the St. Lawrence River, although experts suggested it might have followed prey, become lost or simply been curious.

The whale’s carcass was discovered in Varennes by a maritime pilot on Tuesday morning, sparking an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the creature’s death. It was towed to shore later in the day.

— With files from the Canadian Press