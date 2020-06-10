Man sent to hospital after stabbing in Brantford early Wednesday: police

A 20-year-old man was sent to hospital early Wednesday after a stabbing in Brantford, say police.
Investigators say officers were called out to an address on Park Avenue near Nelson Street just before 3 a.m. where the victim was discovered.
Paramedics found the victim in critical condition and took him to Hamilton General, Brantford police said
Detectives believe the stabbing was not a random attack.
Anyone with information can reach out to investigators at 519-756-7050 or submit an anonymous tip with Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online.
