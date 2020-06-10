Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man sent to hospital after stabbing in Brantford early Wednesday: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 10, 2020 10:08 am
Brantford police say an early morning stabbing on Park Avenue may not have been a random attack.
Brantford police say an early morning stabbing on Park Avenue may not have been a random attack. Don Mitchell / Global News

A 20-year-old man was sent to hospital early Wednesday after a stabbing in Brantford, say police.

Investigators say officers were called out to an address on Park Avenue near Nelson Street just before 3 a.m. where the victim was discovered.

READ MORE: Habitat for Humanity counting on donations after alleged theft in Brant County

Paramedics found the victim in critical condition and took him to Hamilton General, Brantford police said

Detectives believe the stabbing was not a random attack.

Anyone with information can reach out to investigators at 519-756-7050 or submit an anonymous tip with Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online.

Precedent-setting charge laid against teen accused of murder at Toronto massage parlour
Precedent-setting charge laid against teen accused of murder at Toronto massage parlour
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BrantfordBrantford PoliceNelson Streetpark avenuestabbing in Brantfordstabbing on nelson streetstabbing on park avenue
Flyers
More weekly flyers