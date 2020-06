Send this page to someone via email

The City of Penticton has lifted its fire ban.

The fire chief said the use of backyard fire pits, category 2 open fires, category 3 open fires and resource management open fires are now permitted.

The use of fireworks, sky lanterns and burn barrels or cages of any size are also allowed.

The ban had been in place since April 7.

