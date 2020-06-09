Vancouver Candle Company founder resigns after racist messages shared on social media

Send this page to someone via email

The founder of the Vancouver Candle Company says he is “stepping away” from the company after racist messages were shared on social media.

Earlier this week, Christina McDaniel of Warner McDaniel Agency, a boutique sales agency, posted a series of photos that showed racist text messages that were allegedly sent by the Vancouver Candle Company.

2:02 Vancouver TheatreSports accused of racism and misogyny Vancouver TheatreSports accused of racism and misogyny

In a statement posted to Instagram, Vancouver Candle Company co-founder Nick Rabuchin said that while he did not use a racial slur, he defended its use.

“My past words are not reflective of what we stand for as a company,” he wrote.

“My hypocrisy stops now. It is my time of reckoning. I own my part and apologize without reservation.”

In a statement to Global News, Chapters Indigo said it is pulling Vancouver Candle Company products from its stores and website.

In relation to these complaints, the Vancouver Police Department says it did investigate an incident last November. There were no arrests and the investigation was closed.