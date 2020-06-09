Global News’ Sean O’Shea receives RTDNA Lifetime Achievement Award

Send this page to someone via email

Long-time Global News reporter Sean O’Shea has received an RTDNA Lifetime Achievement Award after decades of reputable work in the journalism business.

O’Shea has more than 30 years of experience working as a journalist on TV, radio, print, and digital platforms.

He joined Global News in 1987 and is best-known for his hard-hitting investigative segment aimed exposing scammers, Consumer SOS.

“You’d be hard-pressed to find words that strike fear in the heart of a scam artist or shady sales person than, ‘Sean O’Shea is here to see you,'” said Troy Reeb, EVP of broadcast networks at Corus, the parent company of Global News.

“Sean is a tenacious, determined, dogged reporter of incredible integrity and it’s that integrity that has served him so well for so many years inside the newsroom and out.

“Sean you are a volunteer for your colleagues, for your industry, and for your community and I cannot think of anyone who is more deserving of this honour.”

Beyond his work as a consumer reporter, O’Shea has reported at the scene of major news stories in Canada and different parts of the world.

He’s worked for the CBC, Edmonton Journal, CKCK Radio in Saskatchewan, CKO Radio in Calgary, among other outlets.

O’Shea studied journalism at both the University of Regina and Carleton University

“You’re one of the most convincing journalists on television,” said Ward Smith, senior vice president of Global News.

“SOS has always been a big part of our brand and you’re such a great guy and supportive on so many levels.”

O’Shea is known for “looking out for the little guy” and stops at nothing to get to the bottom of a story he’s pursuing, even if it means chasing a suspected scammer down the street.

“We are so fortunate to have you in our newsroom, to call you our colleague but more importantly our friend,” said Global News reporter Susan Hay.

“I’ve known you for so, so long, you have never changed. In fact, you have never missed a beat. You are the best storyteller that I know. You do everything with such class and commitment and integrity.”