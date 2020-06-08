Man drove car into Seattle George Floyd protest, shoots one demonstrator: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man drove his car into a crowd of protesters in Seattle on Sunday, then shot and wounded a demonstrator who confronted him as he came to a stop, according to police and eyewitness video.

Seattle police said firefighters took the man who was shot to the hospital and that he was in stable condition. No one else was injured, the police said.

2:26 Protests fuelled by death of George Floyd sweep across U.S. Protests fuelled by death of George Floyd sweep across U.S.

The suspect was seen in the video exiting his car as protesters began to surround it. He brandished what appeared to be a gun, dashed through the crowd and turned himself over to police.

Story continues below advertisement

#BREAKING Per Seattle police, a man has been taken into custody after driving a car into a crowd at 11th & Pine on Seattle's Capitol Hill tonight. 27yo man shot. He's been taken to Harborview. He's stable, per SFD. Video below captured by Marc Castillo. pic.twitter.com/FEzoq3iB5h — Steve McCarron KOMO (@SteveTVNews) June 8, 2020

The incident was in contrast to the mostly peaceful weekend protests sparked by the death of George Floyd last month while in Minneapolis police custody.