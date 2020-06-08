Menu

World

Man drove car into Seattle George Floyd protest, shoots one demonstrator: police

By Brad Brooks Reuters
Posted June 8, 2020 8:06 am
Updated June 8, 2020 8:09 am
A man drives into the crowd at 11th and Pike, injuring at least one person, before exiting the car and brandishing an apparent firearm, Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Seattle, during protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The man reaching into the car to stop it was injured. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP).
A man drove his car into a crowd of protesters in Seattle on Sunday, then shot and wounded a demonstrator who confronted him as he came to a stop, according to police and eyewitness video.

Seattle police said firefighters took the man who was shot to the hospital and that he was in stable condition. No one else was injured, the police said.

Protests fuelled by death of George Floyd sweep across U.S.
Protests fuelled by death of George Floyd sweep across U.S.

The suspect was seen in the video exiting his car as protesters began to surround it. He brandished what appeared to be a gun, dashed through the crowd and turned himself over to police.

The incident was in contrast to the mostly peaceful weekend protests sparked by the death of George Floyd last month while in Minneapolis police custody.

© 2020 Reuters
