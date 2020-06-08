2 injured in Sunday night stabbing: London police

Send this page to someone via email

London police say two people have been taken to hospital following a stabbing.

Police say they responded to the area of Thompson and Pond Mills roads after a 911 caller reported a stabbing.

When they arrived on the scene, police say the male and female victims were located and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, a man and three women have been taken into custody.

They remain in custody while the police investigation continues.

Anyone who may have witnessed the stabbing is asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement