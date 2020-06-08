Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

2 injured in Sunday night stabbing: London police

By Nick Van Overloop Global News
Posted June 8, 2020 7:25 am
Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing Sunday evening, according to London police.
Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing Sunday evening, according to London police. THE CANADIAN PRESS/File/Dave Chidley

London police say two people have been taken to hospital following a stabbing.

Police say they responded to the area of Thompson and Pond Mills roads after a 911 caller reported a stabbing.

When they arrived on the scene, police say the male and female victims were located and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Man rescued from underground sewer near Western University — London fire crew

As a result of the investigation, a man and three women have been taken into custody.

They remain in custody while the police investigation continues.

Anyone who may have witnessed the stabbing is asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LondonStabbingLondon PoliceLondon Police ServiceLondon crimeLondon StabbingPond Mills RoadThompson Road
Flyers
More weekly flyers