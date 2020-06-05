BC SPCA rescues Sunshine Coast kittens after going through trash compactor

Send this page to someone via email

The BC SPCA says it is nursing four newborn kittens back to health, after they were rescued from a dump on the Sunshine Coast.

The organization said workers at the dump found the cats after hearing their cries coming from a pile of debris.

The four kittens had survived going through a trash compactor, said the SPCA. Three other kittens from the litter did not survive.

One of the survivors lost two toes in the ordeal.

“We don’t know exactly what area the kittens came from as they were picked up somewhere along the trash route,” said the BC SCPA in a fundraising appeal.

The kittens have been named Cabo, Storm, Rosa and Maizie, and are currently being monitored and bottle-fed with kitten milk replacer.

The BC SPCA says it will eventually be seeking a loving forever home for the cats, but that in the meantime it’s hoping to raise money to offset the cost of their care.

You can find out more about the kittens at the BC SPCA’s website.