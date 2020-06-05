Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

BC SPCA rescues Sunshine Coast kittens after going through trash compactor

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 5, 2020 8:46 pm
The BC SPCA says it is caring for four newborn kittens that were recently found in a Sunshine Coast dump. .
The BC SPCA says it is caring for four newborn kittens that were recently found in a Sunshine Coast dump. . BC SPCA

The BC SPCA says it is nursing four newborn kittens back to health, after they were rescued from a dump on the Sunshine Coast.

The organization said workers at the dump found the cats after hearing their cries coming from a pile of debris.

READ MORE: Injured mom and 9 puppies in the care of BC SPCA in Fort St. John

The four kittens had survived going through a trash compactor, said the SPCA. Three other kittens from the litter did not survive.

One of the survivors lost two toes in the ordeal.

BC SPCA reports rush on pet adoptions in the province
BC SPCA reports rush on pet adoptions in the province

“We don’t know exactly what area the kittens came from as they were picked up somewhere along the trash route,” said the BC SCPA in a fundraising appeal.

Story continues below advertisement

The kittens have been named Cabo, Storm, Rosa and Maizie, and are currently being monitored and bottle-fed with kitten milk replacer.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: B.C. animal-care facilities to get emergency funding

The BC SPCA says it will eventually be seeking a loving forever home for the cats, but that in the meantime it’s hoping to raise money to offset the cost of their care.

You can find out more about the kittens at the BC SPCA’s website.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SPCABC SPCAKittensrescued kittenskittens dumpkittens through trash compactorsunshine coast kitten
Flyers
More weekly flyers