Guelph’s Speed River may turn pink amid testing: city

Send this page to someone via email

Don’t be alarmed if the Speed River in Guelph turns pink next week.

The city says it is using an environmentally-friendly dye to test flow patterns at its wastewater treatment plant on Wellington Street.

The test will happen between June 9-12 and people may see a pink tint in the water for up to 24 hours between the plant and Wellington Road 32.

READ MORE: Guelph Transit asking riders to wear masks as bus capacity increases

“Dye tracers are a common way to test travel time and see how things spread in rivers and other waterways,” the city said.

The dye should dilute as it moves downstream.

The city said it doesn’t reduce oxygen levels in the river and is safe for people, pets, aquatic life and other wildlife.

Story continues below advertisement

0:44 Chicago River turns green for St. Patrick’s Day Chicago River turns green for St. Patrick’s Day