Hamilton police looking to identify man found dead on roof of Jackson Square

Police in Hamilton, Ont., say they have yet to identify a man found dead on the rooftop of Jackson Square in early May.

Investigators say two men were discovered on the roof of 2 King St. W. on May 2 by a passerby shortly after 8 p.m.

Both men appeared to be unresponsive and lying on the ground, according to police. A citizen was able to wake up one of the men, who left before police arrived, according to detectives.

However, the other man was pronounced dead on the scene when paramedics and police arrived.

The deceased had no identification and was not listed as a missing person, police say.

The Centre of Forensic Sciences says the death is not being investigated as suspicious.

The deceased is believed to be between 21 and 32 years old and five feet eight inches tall with curly, black shoulder-length hair and a light complexion.

Hamilton police say a man they are trying to identify wore sports clothing and a number of jewellery items including a necklace and watch. Hamilton Police Service

He was wearing a black patterned golf shirt, a blue Fila sports jersey, a black winter Canada Goose jacket and black-and-grey slippers.

The man also wore a watch, a necklace with a pendant, a silver bracelet and costume jewellery earrings.

Police say they are also looking for the man that left the scene prior to police’s arrival.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-3821 or 905-546-3833.

Tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.

