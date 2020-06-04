Menu

Crime

Case against Santina Rao moving forward despite calls for charges to be dropped

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted June 4, 2020 4:51 pm
Updated June 4, 2020 4:55 pm
Santina Rao injuries
Rao says she went to the hospital after she was released from custody and was diagnosed with a broken wrist and concussion. Alexa MacLean/Global Halifax

Nova Scotia’s Public Prosecution Service says it will not be dropping charges against the woman accused of assaulting police officers despite “numerous email requests from the public” to do so.

Santina Rao alleges she was racially profiled and physically abused by Halifax Regional Police after she was accused of “concealing items” at Walmart on Jan. 15.

Rao says she purchased electronics in one section of the store and was on her way to ring in some produce when she was stopped.

READ MORE: ‘I want both parties held accountable’ — Santina Rao appears in court with sea of supporters

She said she tried to show the officers her receipts, but the situation escalated.

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog has announced it will investigate the incident, which Rao says left her with a broken wrist, a concussion and injuries to her neck and arms.

Story continues below advertisement

The Crown says that investigation has not yet concluded.

Rao is charged with disturbing the peace, resisting arrest and assaulting an officer in connection with the incident.

Retired police officer calls for fair and open investigation into police involvement in Santina Rao assault
Retired police officer calls for fair and open investigation into police involvement in Santina Rao assault

In a news release Thursday, the province’s Public Prosecution Service said a decision to pursue or halt a prosecution cannot be based on requests from the public and the Crown “does not argue cases through the media.”

“Under Canadian law, decisions regarding a prosecution must be based on an assessment by the Crown attorney of the available evidence and established legal principles supporting the exercise of prosecutorial discretion,” the statement reads.

READ MORE: Halifax mother alleges she was racially profiled at store, ‘aggressively punched’ by police officer

Rao’s next court appearance is scheduled for July. She last appeared in court back in February.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Alexa MacLean. 

Halifax Regional Police Walmart Racial Profiling Santina Rao
