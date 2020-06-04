Lindsay man charged with impaired driving following traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces impaired driving charges following a police traffic stop on Wednesday night.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 10 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle travelling on Caroline Street.

The officer determined the driver had been consuming alcohol, and that he was also bound by the conditions of a court order which prohibited him from driving.

Daniel James Shedden, 35, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with the operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited, and impaired operation of a motor vehicle while – with a blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus).

He was released from custody and he will appear in court in Lindsay on July 30.

