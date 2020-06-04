Members of Winnipeg’s Black community call for action, education and justice

Send this page to someone via email

Members of Winnipeg’s Black community say it’s time for people to educate themselves on the issues facing people of colour and to take action when they see injustices.

Five different organizations came together Thursday to push for a larger focus on issues surrounding justice and recognition of people in the Black community in Manitoba.

The African Communities of Manitoba Inc. (ACOMI) in partnership with Black History Month Celebration Committee (BHMCC), Black Space Winnipeg, Congress of Black Women of Manitoba (COBW), and Caribbean Council Organization of Manitoba (CCOM) said the recent surge of protests in the United States after the death of George Floyd, come after decades of “ongoing oppression and violence that is inflicted on Black people.”

“Recent and ongoing events have proven that one of these areas — justice — is not, and has not been on the minds of individuals and governments around the world,” the group said in an email release.

Story continues below advertisement

“As we continue to see the ongoing oppression and violence that is inflicted on Black people internationally, we grow wearier and more restless for honest change in our communities.” Tweet This

Floyd was killed on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota after pleading for air as a white Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck during an arrest.

Chauvin was fired from the police force and has been charged with second-degree murder in Floyd’s death.

2:32 George Floyd protests continue and new charges laid in investigation George Floyd protests continue and new charges laid in investigation

Three other officers who were involved in Floyd’s arrest, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao, were fired and have now been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

“We are calling on all levels of government and individuals outside of the Black community to educate themselves and evaluate their impact on the injustices that we see every day.” Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

The group said Canada is not immune to similar situations, pointing to the death of Machuar Madut in Winnipeg last year.

The 43-year-old was allegedly armed with a hammer when he was shot and killed by a Winnipeg police officer in an apartment on Colony Street on Feb. 23, 2019.

The shooting was investigated by the Independent Investigation Unit, a civilian police watchdog organization.

The IIU’s final report found the use of lethal force by the officer who shot Madut was necessary in order to prevent injury or death to him and other police officers, and he should not be criminally charged.

“This needs to stop, now. Racial inequality impacts us all. It is now time for those outside the community to take action against the violence we are seeing and to choose change.”

The group is expected to speak further Thursday afternoon.

— More to come