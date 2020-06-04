OPP release suspect photo after North Perth bank scammed out of $40K

Send this page to someone via email

Perth County OPP have released an image of a man they say scammed a bank in North Perth for around $40,000.

Police say the man entered the bank at around 11 a.m. on May 21 and provided identification to the tellers before he performed a series of transactions valued at around $40,000.

It was later discovered that the man had used stolen identification to perform the transactions which were determined to be fraudulent.

Police are describing the suspect as being around as 50 years old, with black and grey hair, while being dressed casually at the time of the offence.

They are asking anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

