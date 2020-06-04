Menu

Traffic

Hamilton-area woman dead after 2-vehicle collision in Mount Hope: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 4, 2020 9:09 am
Updated June 4, 2020 9:11 am
Hamilton police say a 20-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision at Airport and Nebo roads on Wednesday June 4, 2020.
Hamilton police say a 20-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision at Airport and Nebo roads on Wednesday June 4, 2020. Don Mitchell / Global News

A 20-year-old woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash at Airport and Nebo roads in Hamilton, Ont., on Wednesday night, according to police.

Investigators say a Ford Escape, driven by a 41-year-old Hamilton man, was struck on the passenger side while travelling northbound on Nebo Road.

According to police, the SUV was hit by a Honda Civic that was travelling westbound on Airport Road approaching Nebo Road. The Civic was driven by a 19-year-old Hamilton man with three passengers, police say.

2 Hamilton men rushed to hospital after fatal crash in West Lincoln

Three people from the Honda were transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while the 20-year-old female passenger in the Honda suffered fatal injuries, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver of the Ford was also transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

An investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been laid in connection to the crash.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-4753, contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online.

