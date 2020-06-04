Hamilton-area woman dead after 2-vehicle collision in Mount Hope: police

A 20-year-old woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash at Airport and Nebo roads in Hamilton, Ont., on Wednesday night, according to police.
Investigators say a Ford Escape, driven by a 41-year-old Hamilton man, was struck on the passenger side while travelling northbound on Nebo Road.
According to police, the SUV was hit by a Honda Civic that was travelling westbound on Airport Road approaching Nebo Road. The Civic was driven by a 19-year-old Hamilton man with three passengers, police say.
Three people from the Honda were transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while the 20-year-old female passenger in the Honda suffered fatal injuries, according to police.
The driver of the Ford was also transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
An investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been laid in connection to the crash.
Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-4753, contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online.
