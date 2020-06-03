Homicide investigators probing woman’s suspicious death in Surrey

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators have been deployed following the suspicious death of a woman in Surrey early Tuesday morning.

Surrey RCMP says the woman was transported to hospital in medical distress around 3 a.m., but did not survive.

Police say the cause of the woman’s injuries remains under investigation, but that her death is being treated as suspicious.

Investigators do not believe the incident was a random event.

The RCMP is not disclosing any further information about the case.

Global News has requested comment from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), which has also been tasked with the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

