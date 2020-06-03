Menu

Homicide investigators probing woman’s suspicious death in Surrey

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 3, 2020 8:06 pm
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is probing the suspicious death of a woman in Surrey early Tuesday morning. .
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is probing the suspicious death of a woman in Surrey early Tuesday morning. . Clayton Little/Global News

Homicide investigators have been deployed following the suspicious death of a woman in Surrey early Tuesday morning.

Surrey RCMP says the woman was transported to hospital in medical distress around 3 a.m., but did not survive.

READ MORE: Third man charged in 2019 Surrey slaying of Andrew Baldwin

Police say the cause of the woman’s injuries remains under investigation, but that her death is being treated as suspicious.

Investigators do not believe the incident was a random event.

The RCMP is not disclosing any further information about the case.

READ MORE: IHIT identifies Surrey homicide victim; request help to identify suspect

Global News has requested comment from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), which has also been tasked with the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

Integrated Homicide Investigation team takes over Langley shooting
Integrated Homicide Investigation team takes over Langley shooting
