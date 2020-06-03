Strong support for NHL playoffs taking place in Edmonton: poll

Send this page to someone via email

A large majority of respondents appear to back NHL playoff games being held in the Alberta capital.

A public opinion poll from the Alberta government indicates 79 per cent of those polled support Edmonton hosting some Stanley Cup playoff games under conditions approved by the chief medical officer of health.

Fifty-three per cent strongly support the idea while another 26 per cent are somewhat supportive.

Edmonton is one of three Canadian markets the NHL has identified as a potential hub for the playoffs, along with Vancouver and Toronto.

Should officials permit NHL action in Edmonton, games would take place in the summer.

“Safety must be the top priority,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw has said. “In order to make this happen, all levels of government and the NHL will have to collaborate and find creative solutions.”

However, league officials have said if a mandatory quarantine period of 14 days was needed for entering Canada, as is currently the federal policy, hosting games north of the border would not be possible.

“If we’re not able to really get an interpretation of the quarantine consistent with our players’ ability to travel in and not have to do a strict self-quarantine in a hotel room … we won’t be in a position to use any of the Canadian cities as a hub city,” NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said at the end of May. “So we’re faced with having to find a solution to that. And hopefully we can.”

Should the games resume, a 24-team playoff would take place, with the Oilers taking on the Chicago Blackhawks.