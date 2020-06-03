Council awards contract to build multi-use path on Hamilton’s Claremont Access

Send this page to someone via email

There will soon be a safe, cycling link between the mountain and the lower city.

Hamilton City Council has awarded an almost $6-million contract that will pay for resurfacing of the upbound lanes of the Claremont Access, as well as the construction of a bi-directional, multi-use path.

The cycling and pedestrian lanes will be separated from traffic by a concrete barrier.

Ward 8 Coun. John Paul Danko, whose West/Central Mountain ward is at the top of the access road, says he’s excited to see the project moving forward noting that he’s been getting “a lot of calls and emails.”

Danko adds that the overall vision for the 2.7-kilometre multi-use path will make it a “showpiece” for the city, in addition to a “major active transportation corridor.”

Ward 14 Coun. Terry Whitehead is also pleased that the contract is being awarded, noting that the project has been in the works for several years and fills a desperate need for a safe link between the mountain and the lower city.

He says the Claremont Access is “central and most suitable” to fill that need.

The province has contributed $2.4 million, which is 80 per cent of the cost of the multi-use path.

It will be named in memory of Jay Keddy, 53, a teacher and father of three who was struck from behind and killed while pedalling up the escarpment on Dec. 2, 2015.