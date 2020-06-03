Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

1 arrested, 3 suspects sought after angler seriously injured in assault at Moira Lake near Madoc: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 3, 2020 1:49 pm
Saskatchewan researcher casting for anglers who can reel in hybrid fish DNA.
OPP are investigating an assault on an angler on Moira Lake on May 17. File / Getty Images

A Centre Hastings, Ont., man has been charged with assault and three other suspects are being sought following an assault at Moira Lake in Central Ontario last month.

According to Central Hastings OPP, on May 17 around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report that a 25-year-old man had allegedly been assaulted while fishing at Moria Lake, south of the village of Madoc.

OPP say the victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Peterborough County OPP marine unit charges boater with impaired driving

The investigation has led to one arrest, OPP stated Wednesday morning.

Joshua Ree, 34, of Centre Hastings, has been charged with aggravated assault.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released and will appear in court in Belleville on July 23.

OPP are looking to identify three other suspects who reportedly fled the scene in a red Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Central Hastings OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (613) 473-4234 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit an online tip.

Coronavirus: Peterborough area tourism likely to take major hit in 2020
Coronavirus: Peterborough area tourism likely to take major hit in 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AssaultFishingMadocCentral HastingsanglerMoira Lake
Flyers
More weekly flyers