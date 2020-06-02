Menu

Canada

Canada’s daily coronavirus death toll surges from day prior as 705 new cases reported

By David Lao Global News
Posted June 2, 2020 7:47 pm
Updated June 2, 2020 8:24 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: ‘Many questions’ after report that WHO praised China to get COVID-19 data, Trudeau says
WATCH: Coronavirus outbreak — ‘Many questions’ after report that WHO praised China to get COVID-19 data, Trudeau says

The death toll from the novel coronavirus in Canada more than doubled from the day prior, with 69 lives reported taken on Tuesday.

A further 705 new cases of COVID-19 were also identified across Canada as the country moved into its second week of daily cases ranging below the 1,000 mark.

READ MORE: How many Canadians have the new coronavirus? Total number of confirmed cases by region

Tuesday’s numbers brings Canada’s total lab-confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths to 92,399 and 7,395, respectively.

Of those total cases, over 50,000 people have recovered from the virus. Canada-wide coronavirus tests have also surpassed 1.8 million.

Ontario, which reported 446 new cases surpassed the total reported by Quebec at 239 for the second straight day however.

Until Monday, Quebec was generally considered the epicentre of Canada’s COVID-19 outbreak as both daily reported cases and deaths within the province topped the country over the course of the pandemic.

Both cases and deaths within the eastern province account for more than half of Canada’s totals.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Several other provinces have also announced new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday.

Coronavirus around the world: June 2, 2020
Coronavirus around the world: June 2, 2020

British Columbia reported only four new cases of the virus, whereas Alberta added another 13 infections. No fatalities linked to COVID-19 were reported by either province.

Manitoba also announced two new cases of the virus. The province’s death toll, however, has remained at seven since the first week of May.

READ MORE: Canada sees lowest daily coronavirus death toll in 2 months, 759 new cases

In Atlantic Canada, only New Brunswick was the only province to report a new case of the virus.

More to come…

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Cases
