Victim services group concerned Alberta Justice minister could ‘raid’ fund for other purposes

A victim services group is concerned that proposed legislation could allow the Alberta government to raid a fund meant to help those hurt by crime.

The United Conservative government introduced a bill last week that would expand the scope of the Victims of Crime Fund to include public safety initiatives.

It says those initiatives would include preventative measures through specialized police teams, drug treatment courts and the hiring of more Crown prosecutors.

Money for the fund comes from provincial fine surcharges and is meant to help crime victims through financial relief and support programs.

The Alberta Police Based Victim Services Association says the fund has been managed so well during its 30 years in operation that it has a multimillion-dollar surplus with no taxpayer money.

It says the fund should remain focused on aiding crime victims and worries that opening up it up to other programs could put that work in jeopardy.

“If this legislation is successful, the solicitor general will arbitrarily have unfettered access to the fund to provide more police, more prosecutors and fund other undefined public safety initiatives,” the association said in a news release.

“This amounts to a raid on a fund that for 30 years has carefully and prudently provided a safe landing for those criminally and brutally treated.” Tweet This

A 2016 report by Alberta’s auditor general urged the justice department to find “an appropriate and productive use” for the fund’s ever-growing surplus and define victims’ needs and any gaps in service.

Alf Rudd, president of the victim services association, said the fund costs $43 million a year to operate, but has managed to rack up a surplus of $74 million.

The province also increased the victim fine surcharge in April from 15 to 20 per cent.

Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer said in a statement last week that Albertans are frustrated with a justice system that does not make them feel safe in their communities.

“We are ensuring that we provide the system with the tools and resources it needs to prevent Albertans from being victimized, and provide victims with timely support and the assurance that the perpetrators of crime will be brought to justice,” he said. Tweet This

Rudd said his organization, a non-profit that represents more than 70 victim service programs across Alberta, would be willing to discuss ways to put the fund’s extra money to use, rather than divert it to initiatives that should be government funded.

“Can more be done for victims? Absolutely — and there’s money there to do that,” said Rudd, a former police chief in Taber, Alta.

“We’ve got 30 years of wisdom that we can apply here and it seems that we’ve let a little bit of that slip away in the decision.

“Victims services can work with the government to come up with a better plan to serve victims in the province rather than just co-opt that money into some other purpose.”

