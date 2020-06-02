Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Alberta introduces legislation to ban minors from buying e-cigarettes, flavours still allowed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 2, 2020 5:22 pm
Updated June 2, 2020 5:24 pm
Alberta not banning flavoured vapes as part of tobacco act changes
WATCH ABOVE: Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro answers questions about why a ban on flavoured vaping products was not included in Tuesday's announcement on amendments to the Tobacco and Smoking Reduction Act, saying it may be decided on "down the road."

Alberta is planning to bring in new legislation on vaping that would include a ban on anyone under 18 from using e-cigarettes.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro says there is mounting evidence on the health risks of vaping, and statistics show more young people in Alberta are indulging.

The government’s bill proposes that stores not be allowed to sell such products to youth and that displays would be restricted in the same way they are for traditional cigarettes.

READ MORE: 1st case of severe vaping-related illness reported in Alberta

The province does not intend to ban or restrict flavours for e-cigarettes, but the bill does say cabinet would be allowed to regulate such restrictions once a law was proclaimed.

If passed, the bill is expected to take effect this fall.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta is the only province without vaping legislation.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Vapingtyler shandroteen vapingAlberta vapinge-cigarette ban albertae-cigarette billteens vaping albertaucp e-cigaretteucp vaping billvaping albertavaping rules alberta
Flyers
More weekly flyers