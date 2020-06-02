Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Canada doesn’t have same ‘systemic, deep roots’ of racism as United States: Premier Doug Ford

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 2, 2020 4:22 pm
Premier Doug Ford makes an announcement in Toronto on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Premier Doug Ford makes an announcement in Toronto on Monday, June 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Russell

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says Canada doesn’t have the “systemic, deep roots” of racism that the United States does.

Ford was asked today to comment on the protests in cities across the U.S. that were sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis.

Ford, who spent a lot of time in the U.S. for his family’s label business, said the difference between the two countries is that in Canada, people for the most part get along, working and shopping together.

GEORGE FLOYD: What we know about the arrest, video and investigation

He says comparing Canada and the U.S. is like “night and day,” and he hopes America can straighten out its problems.

Story continues below advertisement

Ford says he doesn’t have time to watch the news these days, but believes in peaceful protest, without getting “anarchy” involved.

The premier says he has zero tolerance for racism and has always stood up for the Black community.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Doug FordRacismBlack Lives Mattergeorge floydgeorge floyd deathSystemic RacismMinnesota protestsMinnesota riotsprotests in minneapolisanti-black racismCanada RacismUnited States racismOntario racism
Flyers
More weekly flyers