Nicholas Rasberry, convicted of stabbing death of Calgary teacher, granted day parole

A man who stabbed a Calgary teacher 37 times has been granted day parole on Tuesday.

The Parole Board of Canada ruled Nicholas Rasberry’s risk is manageable in the community.

Rasberry was convicted of the manslaughter death of Craig Kelloway.

Supreme Court rejects killer's bid to appeal conviction for Calgary teacher's death

The victim’s mother, Monica Kelloway, attended the hearing via an audio conferencing link from her home in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia.

Kelloway read a tear-filled victim impact statement and told the board, “I lost a precious son who didn’t deserve to be brutally murdered this way, with 37 stab wounds.”

“It angers me to no end that my son, Craig, was brutally stabbed to death and lied about so the offender could get away with murder.”

During the lengthy parole board hearing, Rasberry told the board he doesn’t “want to be defined by what happened that night.”

“It was a terrible night and I truly am sorry,” he said.

Kelloway said she rejects that apology.

“He wasn’t sincere,” she said. “I don’t accept his apology. No way. I knew he would have to make himself look good by apologizing.” Tweet This

Rasberry maintained he was in a vulnerable state and “was trapped in his kitchen” when he stabbed Kelloway.

Throughout the court proceedings, Rasberry claimed Kelloway was threatening to rape him when he stabbed the teacher.

In sentencing, the judge said he did not accept this as “near self-defence” and said the use of three knives was a substantial aggravating factor in the case. He called Rasberry’s actions “unreasonable.”

Craig Kelloway. Obtained by Global News

Kelloway was killed in May 2013 after being stabbed 37 times in Rasberry’s Auburn Bay home.

The men lived two doors apart but didn’t meet until the night Kelloway was killed.

They got together for a barbeque at Kelloway’s house, which then moved to Rasberry’s home.

Rasberry’s day parole is granted for the next six months and there are no restrictions on overnight leave privileges.

He has four conditions to follow including no alcohol or drugs, to continue with counselling, to report all intimate sexual and non-sexual relationships with males and females and to have no contact with the victims family.

Following the hearing, Kelloway’s mother told Global News she was disappointed by the decision but not surprised.

“He lied through his answers to the board’s question,” she said.

Rasberry will go to a halfway house once bed space is confirmed.

— With files from Nancy Hixt