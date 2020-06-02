Art Gallery of Alberta offers pre-booked visits as it reopens during COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Another Alberta attraction is opening its doors with extra precautions to protect guests from the spread of COVID-19.

The Art Gallery of Alberta announced it would start welcoming members back on June 4 and all visitors the following week.

The gallery will be open Thursday to Saturday by “pre-booked tickets.” The hours of 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. will be exclusively for vulnerable and at-risk people and all visitors will be welcome 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

June 4 to 6 will be open only to AGA members for a preview and the wider opening will happen June 11.

Several increased health and safety measures have been put in place, including:

Reduced capacity in all spaces to ensure physical distancing

Guiding physical distancing with decals on the floor, directional markers and signage

Staff in public spaces will be wearing masks and/or face shields

Plexiglass barriers will be installed at key guest service areas

Handwashing or hand sanitizer stations will be put on every floor and at the main entrance

Increased cleaning and disinfecting throughout the AGA

Closing high-touch and interactive areas

Removing all furniture

Not providing wheelchairs at this time

Zinc Restaurant remains closed at this time

Art rental and sales are available by appointment only and with curb-side pickup

“Safety is our top priority and we are closely monitoring the situation each day and if warranted, may decide to take additional measures or close to the public,” the AGA said in a statement on its website.

Guests are asked to book their visit online in advance. Priority will be given to pre-booked visits with a small number of walk-ups allowed each hour.

Anyone with any COVID-19 symptoms — even minor — like fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, chills, shortness of breath/difficulty breathing, aches, feeling unwell — must not visit.

Anyone who has been in contact with someone who had COVID-19 or had COVID-19 symptoms must not visit.

Anyone who has travelled outside Canada in the last 14 days or has been in contact with someone who has must not visit.

When visiting, guests are asked to wear a mask if they have one, stay two metres apart from other visitors, be patient while waiting their turn to see art and exhibits.

Guests are also asked to follow proper handwashing or hand sanitizing recommendations, avoid touching surfaces and following the direction indicators.

The AGA has also said it will be offering Pay what you May admission for the month of June to all essential service workers and those in the arts and culture sector.

People who aren’t ready to visit in person can access #yourAGAfromhome online programming, with #AGAlive webinar events and hands-on art activities.