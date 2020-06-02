Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

Police officer shot amid George Floyd protests in Las Vegas

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted June 2, 2020 7:50 am
The two sides of the protests, and the charge for change
WATCH: The two sides of the protests, and the charge for change

An officer has been shot in Las Vegas and authorities are responding to another shooting as people protest the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, authorities said.

The officer was shot in the area of the Las Vegas Strip and an officer was involved in a shooting in the downtown area, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported early Tuesday.

George Floyd protests: Police disperse peaceful protest for Trump photo op outside church
George Floyd protests: Police disperse peaceful protest for Trump photo op outside church

Protesters have been rallying for days across the country over the death of George Floyd, who was seen on video pleading that he couldn’t breathe with a white police officer pressing his knee into his neck for several minutes before he stopped moving.

Story continues below advertisement

Police in Las Vegas said Monday that 338 people were arrested during three nights of protests. Officers used tear gas and pepper balls to disperse crowds late Saturday downtown and Sunday on the Las Vegas Strip.

READ MORE: Trump to send military to ‘dominate the streets’ as George Floyd protests continue

Police said suspects were jailed despite a local court policy calling for most people accused of misdemeanour crimes to receive court summonses instead of time behind bars to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Las VegasBlack Lives Mattergeorge floydgeorge floyd deathgeorge floyd videoMinnesota protestsprotests in minneapolisMinnesota riotswhat happened to george floyd minnesota
Flyers
More weekly flyers