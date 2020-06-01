Menu

Crime

Red Deer man facing 8 charges related to child sexual assault

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted June 1, 2020 6:47 pm
A Red Deer man is facing eight charges related to child sexual assault, police said Monday.
A Red Deer man is facing eight charges related to child sexual assault, police said Monday. Towfiqu Photography / Getty Images

A 59-year-old man has been arrested and is facing charges after RCMP say he attempted to “lure multiple children for sexual purposes.”

In a Monday news release, police said a man engaged in electronic and in-person communication with three child victims that was predatory in nature.

The children are eight, nine and 10 years old, police said.

READ MORE: ICE reports spike in online child exploitation cases in Alberta amid COVID-19 pandemic

Red Deer RCMP and the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams arrested the man on May 29.

“This situation is extremely disturbing to everyone involved. Red Deer RCMP and ALERT arrested this individual without incident prior to the situation escalating further,” Cpl. Leigh Nielsen with the RCMP said.

Story continues below advertisement

Wayne Taylor is facing six counts of luring a child, two counts of making explicit material available to a child and two counts of sexual interference.

“There’s no way to sugar coat a case like this, other than to say it is very alarming,” Sgt. Randy Poon with the ALERT internet child exploitation unit said.

“I shudder to think of what may have transpired had we not been able to intervene and make a quick arrest.”

Police said the children and their families are receiving support.

Online child exploitation cases spike in Alberta amid COVID-19 pandemic
Online child exploitation cases spike in Alberta amid COVID-19 pandemic
