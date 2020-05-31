Coronavirus won’t stop B.C. from hiking minimum wage Monday: Minister

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s Labour Minister says he understands the pressures facing employers during the COVID-19 pandemic, but workers are also struggling and the minimum wage will increase as planned on Monday.

The B.C. government announced a series of minimum wage increases in 2018 and the June 1 wage boost goes up 75 cents per hour to $14.60.

Harry Bains says Labour Ministry data shows 60 per cent of people earning minimum wage in B .C. are female and 93 per cent of the province’s minimum wage paying jobs are in the service sector, including cleaning services, grocery stores and restaurants.

0:40 Would an increase in minimum wage lead to a decrease in suicide rates? Yes, study finds Would an increase in minimum wage lead to a decrease in suicide rates? Yes, study finds

He says businesses are able to receive tax breaks and payment deferral options as part of the government’s $5-billion pandemic relief plan, which also includes a $1.5-billion economic recovery fund.

Story continues below advertisement

Statistics Canada reported B.C.’s unemployment rate jumped to 11.5 per cent in April, with almost 400,000 lost jobs since March as businesses laid off workers, with some closing permanently.

B.C.’s minimum wage is will go up to $15.20 per hour by June 2021.