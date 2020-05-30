Some Saskatoon landlords concerned with increase in suspicious fires

Send this page to someone via email

An increase in suspicious fires in Saskatoon has left some landlords worried, but there are ways to make a property less of a target for arsonists.

The Saskatoon Fire Department received multiple calls reporting a garage fire in the 200 block of Avenue L South late Friday evening.

Two men in their 20s were seen running away from the fire and were subsequently arrested. One man is charged with arson and possession of a controlled substance, and the other is charged with arson and failing to comply with a court order.

While the arsonists were caught in this instance, many of the suspicious fires in Saskatoon are still under investigation.

Saskatchewan Landlord Association executive director Cameron Choquette said the increase in arson in the city has left property owners concerned.

“Landlords are concerned about possible enforcement measures and whether or not those are actually being undertaken by the city police and fire department,” Choquette said.

Boarded up or abandoned properties can be an easier target for arsonists, Choquette said. There are ways to protect property, including something as simple as checking it every few days.

“Adequate lighting, security personnel, security fences… items like that help prevent crime, not just arson, but all types of crime,” Choquette said.

Choquette also suggests landlords follow property maintenance bylaws put in place by the City of Saskatoon.