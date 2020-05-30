Driver charged in 2019 Surrey collision that killed his passenger

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been criminally charged after a fatal collision involving two sports cars in Surrey last year.

Varun Kumar Saini, 24, is accused of dangerous driving causing death in connection with the Sept. 8, 2019 crash which claimed the life of his passenger.

Surrey RCMP were called to Nordel Way just east of 120 Street around 1:15 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash which sent a black Mustang into a hydro pole.

It’s alleged Saini was behind the wheel of the Mustang when police say it lost control while trying to pass a grey Camaro that was travelling westbound in the fast lane on Nordel Way.

The two vehicles collided and the Mustang ended up slamming sideways into a hydro pole.

The male passenger, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene while the accused, Saini, was seriously injured.

The two occupants of the Camaro, both men in their 20s, escaped with minor injuries.

Police said it was raining heavily at the time of the crash.

Saini was granted a release order with “no financial obligation” after his first court appearance last December.

He was rearrested and released again in January after a warrant was issued for his arrest when he allegedly didn’t show up for court.

A preliminary inquiry is set to begin on Nov. 4 in Surrey provincial court.