Graystone Brewing reopens patio with physical distancing pods

Send this page to someone via email

With summer weather in full swing, loyal customers flocked to the reopening of the patio at Graystone Brewing to grab a pint.

“I love the fact that it feels like family here,” said Bernice Lynch, a Graystone regular.

Like many other businesses Graystone Brewing has sat empty since March.

“I’m very happy to be back at work, even more grateful for a beautiful weekend on our opening,” said Claudia Duve a Graystone Brewing Hostess.

READ MORE: Grandmother, 103, beats coronavirus and celebrates with a cold beer

To adhere to physical distancing regulations, owner of the Graystone village, Wes Ward, installed individual pods on his popular downtown patio.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We feel we can get six in comfortably with six stools and a small table,” said Ward.

Story continues below advertisement

To cut costs Wes had the pods made on site in his brewery, and they cost him under $1,500, including labour.

“We really wanted to go out of our way to make people feel comfortable coming down again.”

The pods are a hit and the opening was fully booked with some walk up patrons being turned away due to capacity.

1:32 New Brunswick enters third phase of COVID-19 recovery plan New Brunswick enters third phase of COVID-19 recovery plan

In the meantime, Graystone employee Claudia Duve has adapted to her new hosting duties after going through orientation on Graystone’s new COVID19 operational plan.

“We’ll ask you to sanitize your hands, we’ll ask you some basic security questions just to make sure you haven’t been out of province,” Duve.

With such high interest in the patio pods they could become a permanent fixture, even after restrictions are completely lifted.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think where they will really come in to play is the shoulder seasons, the spring and the fall, just because it’s going to create some extra warmth, so I think we will possibly keep them around,” said Wes Ward.