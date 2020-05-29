Monkeys escape lab with COVID-19 samples in ‘Planet of the Apes’ breakout

Send this page to someone via email

India is grappling with an incident straight out of a movie after several monkeys escaped from a laboratory with COVID-19-tainted blood samples in hand.

The incident happened at a medical college in Meerut, a city in the Uttar Pradesh area of northern India on Tuesday, according to officials.

“Monkeys grabbed and fled with the blood samples of four COVID-19 patients who are undergoing treatment,” Dr. S. K. Garg, a top official at the college, told Reuters. He added that it’s unclear whether the tubes of blood had been spilled.

Garg also urged calm amid fears that the monkeys might spread the coronavirus around Meerut.

“No evidence has been found that monkeys can contract the infection,” he said.

The monkeys attacked a lab technician before they escaped, the Times of India reports. One of the monkeys was seen eating a surgical glove, according to NDTV.

Twitter users quickly compared the incident to science fiction stories such as Planet of the Apes and 28 Days Later, in which monkey test subjects release a virus that wipes out most of humanity.

“And now we’re living the prequel to Planet of the Apes,” one user tweeted. “2020 just keeps on giving.”

“Can’t figure out if we’re living in Contagion, 28 Days Later or Planet of the Apes now,” added user Charles Arthur.

28 Days Later and Planet of the Apes are both trending. Well, I guess we know what that means. ZOMBIE MONKEYS!!!! 2020 is the worst!! pic.twitter.com/OxxfX0wcIg — Howie 🥶 (@Howie) May 29, 2020

Had to go see why Planet of the Apes & 28 days later were trending.

And I—

I’m tired man pic.twitter.com/NxwyHNu3nd — Fatrick Chewing (🐍/🏁) (@Kaiszer_Sozae) May 29, 2020

The coronavirus is already loose in most countries, including India, which has more than 165,000 confirmed cases and 4,700 deaths.

It’s believed that the virus originated in bats and was later passed to humans, perhaps through an intermediary animal, at a wet market in Wuhan, China.

—With files from Reuters