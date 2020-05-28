City of Kingston to open municipal marinas to seasonal boaters Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Municipal marinas in Kingston, Ont., are set to open to seasonal boaters starting Friday, May 29.

The city says it will open both the Confederation Basin and Portsmouth Olympic Harbour marinas with measures in place to ensure adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. The public boat launch at Portsmouth Olympic Harbour will also open to the public when the marina opens.

“For many weeks, we have been working to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for our seasonal boaters to the municipal marinas. Staff has been trained in health and safety protocols. Additionally, we are asking the boating community to adhere and respect our new COVID-19 guidelines,” says Lacricia Turner, director of recreation and leisure services for the city.

Municipal marina openings are being coordinated in consultation with guidelines from the Ontario Boating Association and KFL&A Public Health. Additional signage, cleaning routines, closure of certain amenities, including lobby and laundry areas, and adjustments to operations to maintain physical distancing, are all being implemented as part of the new protocols.

City staff are now reaching out to seasonal boaters to confirm reservations for the season, under the new guidelines.

The city says day and transient boaters will not be allowed to use municipal marinas for now, but it will be under consideration after the marinas are opened and operational for seasonal boaters.