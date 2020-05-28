Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Economy

Irving to buy North Atlantic Refining including refinery in Come By Chance, N.L.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 28, 2020 10:30 am
Updated May 28, 2020 10:34 am
Irving Oil has signed a deal to buy refinery in Come by Chance, Newfoundland.
Irving Oil has signed a deal to buy refinery in Come by Chance, Newfoundland. Andrew Cromwell/Global News

Irving Oil has signed a deal to buy North Atlantic Refining Corp., including a refinery in Come By Chance, N.L., from U.S. investment firm Silverpeak.

Financial terms of the agreement, which includes a network of gas stations and other marketing assets, were not disclosed.

North Atlantic provides fuel products to businesses and consumers across Newfoundland.

READ MORE: N.L. warns of exodus of oil and gas industry without more federal help

The refinery has capacity of 130,000 barrels per day.

Production at the refinery was stopped on March 30 due to the pandemic.

The sale is subject to regulatory review and other conditions.

(The Canadian Press)

Related News
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Oil and GasNewfoundland oilAtlantic Canada refineryCome by ChanceIrving Oil NewfoundlandMaritimes oilNorth Atlantic RefiningSilverpeak
Flyers
More weekly flyers