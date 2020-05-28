Menu

Canada

More evacuation alerts issued for Grand Forks, B.C. area

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted May 28, 2020 12:14 am
Erosion is a major hazard during freshet, and the regional district wants residents to stay well away from riverbanks and the edges of creeks. Two evacuation alerts were issued in the Grand Forks area on May 27 due to bank erosion. .
Erosion is a major hazard during freshet, and the regional district wants residents to stay well away from riverbanks and the edges of creeks. Two evacuation alerts were issued in the Grand Forks area on May 27 due to bank erosion. . Courtesy: Regional District of Kootenay Boundary

Two more evacuation alerts have been issued for the Grand Forks, B.C. area.

The latest properties added to the list are on 19th Street north of 61st Street along the Kettle River.

READ MORE: Potential loss of road access, flooding prompts evacuation alert near Grand Forks, B.C.

That means people living on 16 properties in the area have to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice, including seven properties in Manly Meadows and seven properties in Johnson Flats.

The riverbank eroded considerably in severe flooding two years ago, making the site near 19th Street vulnerable to further erosion during high water this spring, according to a news release.

READ MORE: Recent flooding could have been prevented, say residents of Grand Forks, B.C., neighbourhood

“It’s a really stressful time for everyone who has been alerted right now, especially given that we have more snow to melt in the mountains,” emergency operations centre director Mark Stephens said.

Officials said current river forecasts show the Kettle River remaining at a typical freshet level until Friday, and then potentially rising higher over the weekend or early next week.

Temperatures are forecast to reach the low 30s in the coming days, which is up to 12 degrees above seasonal.

READ MORE: City of Grand Forks makes offers on homes flooded in 2018

Officials also said rain and thunderstorms are possible over the weekend.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary said it’s working with the City of Grand Forks on operational pre-planning for flood protection of major infrastructure in case it’s required.

Officials warned the high streamflow advisory could be upgraded to a flood watch or warning if the weather warrants it.

