More evacuation alerts issued for Grand Forks, B.C. area

Two more evacuation alerts have been issued for the Grand Forks, B.C. area.

The latest properties added to the list are on 19th Street north of 61st Street along the Kettle River.

That means people living on 16 properties in the area have to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice, including seven properties in Manly Meadows and seven properties in Johnson Flats.

The riverbank eroded considerably in severe flooding two years ago, making the site near 19th Street vulnerable to further erosion during high water this spring, according to a news release.

“It’s a really stressful time for everyone who has been alerted right now, especially given that we have more snow to melt in the mountains,” emergency operations centre director Mark Stephens said.

Officials said current river forecasts show the Kettle River remaining at a typical freshet level until Friday, and then potentially rising higher over the weekend or early next week.

Temperatures are forecast to reach the low 30s in the coming days, which is up to 12 degrees above seasonal.

Officials also said rain and thunderstorms are possible over the weekend.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary said it’s working with the City of Grand Forks on operational pre-planning for flood protection of major infrastructure in case it’s required.

Officials warned the high streamflow advisory could be upgraded to a flood watch or warning if the weather warrants it.

