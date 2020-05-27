Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Tractor crash closes swing bridge along Loyalist Parkway in Quinte West

By Shauna Cunningham Global News
Posted May 27, 2020 2:03 pm
A swing bridge along Loyalist Parkway is closed to traffic after a tractor struck one of the supports while crossing in Carrying Place, Ont.
A swing bridge along Loyalist Parkway is closed to traffic after a tractor struck one of the supports while crossing in Carrying Place, Ont. File / Global News

A swing bridge owned by Parks Canada on the Loyalist Parkway in Carrying Place, Ont., is closed as a result of a collision.

Officials from the City of Quinte West say a tractor towing a load was crossing the bridge when it struck one of the supports, potentially impacting the structural integrity of the bridge.

No one was hurt in the collision and speed was not a factor, according to community engagement officer Hannah Brown.

READ MORE: Prince Edward County couple find a home after being told they can’t live on their houseboat

Engineers from Parks Canada will be inspecting the bridge to determine the damage, and until that happens, no vehicles will be allowed to cross.

The City of Quinte West says a detour is now in place and diverting traffic at highways 2 and 64.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TrafficParks CanadaClosurePrince Edward CountyQuinte WestDetourCarrying PlaceCarrying Place Swing BridgeSwing Bridge
Flyers
More weekly flyers