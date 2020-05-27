Tractor crash closes swing bridge along Loyalist Parkway in Quinte West

Send this page to someone via email

A swing bridge owned by Parks Canada on the Loyalist Parkway in Carrying Place, Ont., is closed as a result of a collision.

Officials from the City of Quinte West say a tractor towing a load was crossing the bridge when it struck one of the supports, potentially impacting the structural integrity of the bridge.

No one was hurt in the collision and speed was not a factor, according to community engagement officer Hannah Brown.

Engineers from Parks Canada will be inspecting the bridge to determine the damage, and until that happens, no vehicles will be allowed to cross.

The City of Quinte West says a detour is now in place and diverting traffic at highways 2 and 64.

