Quinte West man charged following reported road rage incident in Stirling-Rawdon

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Quinte West man is facing dangerous driving and weapons charges following a reported road rage incident in Stirling-Rawdon Township on Tuesday night.

Central Hastings OPP say that around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the incident on Ridge Road following reports of dangerous driving and threats being made.

READ MORE: SIU investigating collision in Quinte West after Scarborough men charged with drug trafficking

Police say officers located the suspect vehicle, and the investigation led to the arrest of the driver.

Gordon Bowers-Lyons, 19, of Quinte West was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on July 9, OPP said Wednesday.

2:17 Teen caught doing 308 km/h on QEW retains luxury car lawyer Teen caught doing 308 km/h on QEW retains luxury car lawyer

Story continues below advertisement