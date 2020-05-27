Diocese of London church closures extended through June, summer events cancelled

Send this page to someone via email

The Roman Catholic Diocese of London says churches within southwestern Ontario will remain closed through June and summer events scheduled through Labour Day will be cancelled.

The diocese issued a statement on Tuesday confirming the decision to extend lockdown measures related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Bishop Ronald Fabbro says the diocese is strictly following the direction of the province and local health authorities “as to when the lockdown will be lifted” and added that dioceses across the province are “awaiting guidelines being prepared under the auspices of the bishops of Ontario to safely reopen our churches.”

Once those guidelines are prepared, they will be implemented at a diocese-by-diocese level.

“We are mindful that preparations for the return to celebrations of the mass and sacraments will take a great deal of organization and work in order to maintain a healthy environment to prevent further spread of the coronavirus,” said Fabbro.

“In light of the above, our churches will remain closed at least until the end of June. If the government’s emergency orders are lifted sooner, we will adjust accordingly.”

Fabbro said all social and other religious events usually planned for the summer — parish dinners and picnics, yard sales, bazaars and national religious festivals and pilgrimages — will be cancelled until at least Labour Day.

In a new update released today, we announced the extension of the closure of churches until the end of June. We will reopen sooner if restrictions on gatherings are eased before that time. https://t.co/tDwwmAXUCZ. — Diocese of London (@DOL_ca) May 26, 2020

