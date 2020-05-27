Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Cascades to close containerboard plant in Burlington, Ont., affecting 45 workers

By The Canadian Press
Posted May 27, 2020 8:27 am
The company that operates the Brown containerboard plant in Burlington, Ont., says its closing was part of initiatives to ``optimize'' activities in the boxboard packaging sector.
The company that operates the Brown containerboard plant in Burlington, Ont., says its closing was part of initiatives to ``optimize'' activities in the boxboard packaging sector. Google Maps

Cascades Inc. says it will close its Brown containerboard plant in Burlington, Ont., by the end of July, a decision that will affect the 45 employees.

The Kingsey Falls, Que., company that specializes in recycled paper products, says the closure was part of its ongoing initiatives to “optimize” its activities in the boxboard packaging sector.

READ MORE: Canadian media company Torstar to be sold, privatized in $52M deal

Production from the plant west of Toronto will be gradually redeployed to the company’s other Ontario facilities.

Cascades says it will try to minimize the impact on employees by offering the option of transferring to other facilities.

The company says it hopes the closure will improve the sector’s performance over the medium- and long-term and reduce fixed costs.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
QuebecBurlingtonCascadesKingsey Fallsboxboard packing sectorbrown containerboard plantcascades burlingtonrecycled paper products
Flyers
More weekly flyers