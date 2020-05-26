Drive-thru COVID-19 testing centre opening in Peterborough at Kinsmen Civic Centre

Send this page to someone via email

A drive-thru testing centre for the novel coronavirus will be opening in Peterborough starting Wednesday, according to the region’s health unit.

Early Tuesday evening, Peterborough Public Health announced tests for COVID-19 wiil be conducted at the Kinsmen Civic Centre at 1 Kinsmen Way, off of Sherbrooke Street.

The centre will serve people without symptoms of COVID-19.

The drive-thru centre is a partnership between the health unit, Peterborough Regional Health Centre and Peterborough County-City Paramedics.

On Tuesday morning, the hospital stated there were plans for a “drop-in” model for testing.

Testing will be conducted by paramedics who will take specimens using a nasopharyngeal swab and then send it to a public health lab for analysis.

Individuals are asked to stay in their vehicles and/or maintain appropriate physical distancing while waiting to be tested.

“Peterborough Paramedics are proud to continue to enhance our paramedical services throughout the City and County,” said Randy Mellow, Chief of Peterborough Paramedics. “The expansion of testing at drive-thru locations is another collaborative effort in the fight against COVID-19 that we have seen throughout this pandemic in our community. I am incredibly proud of our team and our community.”

Residents who arrive by other means, such as on foot or by bicycle, will also be tested, the health unit stated.

While testing is available for anyone who is worried about being exposed to COVID-19, health partners strongly encourage those who work in public-facing roles or in close quarters with fellow employees to get tested for the coronavirus.

Testing is available daily from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Residents are asked to bring their Ontario Health Card.

Residents who have symptoms of COVID-19 are advised to contact PRHC’s COVID-19 assessment centre by calling 705-876-5086.

On Tuesday afternoon, the health unit reported 83 confirmed cases of coronavirus, of which 71 are resolved.

“Thank you to Peterborough Public Health, Peterborough Paramedics, and Peterborough Regional Health Centre for working together on behalf of our community to provide another way for people to get tested for COVID-19,” stated Mayor Diane Therrien. “Drive-thru testing at the city’s Kinsmen Civic Centre property is a convenient, safe way for people to get tested to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”

