Thousands of dollars in street drugs recovered during traffic stop: Hamilton police

Thousands of dollars in street drugs have been recovered during an early-morning traffic stop in Hamilton.

Shortly after 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Hamilton police say officers noticed a silver 2019 Chevrolet Malibu pull out from an alleyway on Burton and Emerald streets.

Upon checking the Chevrolet’s plates, police confirmed they were registered to a car rental company in London and pulled over the vehicle just south of Emerald.

During the stop, police determined both the driver and passenger had outstanding warrants with Ottawa and Hamilton police.

Officers searched the vehicle and turned up methamphetamine, codeine and fentanyl with a street value of about $26,800, as well as $5,000 in cash.

A 31-year-old man and a 37-year-old man, both from Hamilton, are facing multiple charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking and proceeds of crime over $5,000.

