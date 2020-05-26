Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Thousands of dollars in street drugs recovered during traffic stop: Hamilton police

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted May 26, 2020 4:14 pm
Updated May 26, 2020 4:16 pm
Hamilton police investigate
Two Hamilton men in their 30s are facing numerous charges after police recovered thousands of dollars of street drugs during a traffic stop. Don Mitchell / Global News

Thousands of dollars in street drugs have been recovered during an early-morning traffic stop in Hamilton.

Shortly after 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Hamilton police say officers noticed a silver 2019 Chevrolet Malibu pull out from an alleyway on Burton and Emerald streets.

Upon checking the Chevrolet’s plates, police confirmed they were registered to a car rental company in London and pulled over the vehicle just south of Emerald.

READ MORE: Tow truck driver charged after vehicle clocked speeding on Nikola Tesla Boulevard in Hamilton

During the stop, police determined both the driver and passenger had outstanding warrants with Ottawa and Hamilton police.

Officers searched the vehicle and turned up methamphetamine, codeine and fentanyl with a street value of about $26,800, as well as $5,000 in cash.

A 31-year-old man and a 37-year-old man, both from Hamilton, are facing multiple charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking and proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement
Hamilton McDonald’s employee charged with faking COVID-19 diagnosis
Hamilton McDonald’s employee charged with faking COVID-19 diagnosis
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHamiltonHamilton PoliceHamilton drug bustemerald streetburton street
Flyers
More weekly flyers