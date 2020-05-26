RCMP looking for SUV driver in connection with Eriksdale, Man., arson

Manitoba RCMP are on the lookout for the driver of a vehicle in connection to an Eriskdale fire last week.
Police said the incident, which ravaged the McMunn & Yates building supply store on Eriksdale’s Main Street on Thursday, is believed to be arson, and the driver of a red SUV in the area may have more information.
No one was injured in the blaze, and firefighters from a number of neighbouring communities successfully put out the flames, but the building was completely destroyed.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or the woman driving is asked to call Lundar RCMP at 204-762-5088, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.
