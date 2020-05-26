Menu

Crime

RCMP looking for SUV driver in connection with Eriksdale, Man., arson

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 26, 2020 12:25 pm
Manitoba RCMP are looking for the driver of this vehicle.
Manitoba RCMP are looking for the driver of this vehicle. RCMP Manitoba

Manitoba RCMP are on the lookout for the driver of a vehicle in connection to an Eriskdale fire last week.

Police said the incident, which ravaged the McMunn & Yates building supply store on Eriksdale’s Main Street on Thursday, is believed to be arson, and the driver of a red SUV in the area may have more information.

READ MORE: Arson suspected in fire that destroyed Eriksdale store

No one was injured in the blaze, and firefighters from a number of neighbouring communities successfully put out the flames, but the building was completely destroyed.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the woman driving is asked to call Lundar RCMP at 204-762-5088, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

