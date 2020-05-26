Coronavirus: City of Kawartha Lakes projects $3.2 million revenue loss in 2020 due to pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Municipalities across the country are reporting major financial losses due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The City of Kawartha Lakes is anticipating approximately $3.2 million in revenue loss directly related to the crisis.

But chief administrative officer Ron Taylor told council in a virtual meeting on Tuesday the municipality had a surplus in its 2019 budget.

“I am pleased to advise that in 2019, we realized a surplus of approximately $3 million,” said Taylor. “We are also tracking well in 2020 on the winter control budget to date, so far. These two items are wildcards but they are helpful as we look at recovery options down the line.”

Taylor said a detailed financial report will be brought back to council on June 9 at the committee of the whole session.

He did recommend the municipality continue to reduce its costs to cover the losses.

“That revenue is lost and won’t be recoverable based on the suspension of services and where we are forecasting the services come back online,” he said. “I would suggest throughout 2020, wherever possible, reduce operating expenses this year by that same amount to offset the impact of these lost revenues.”

Taylor said to date the municipality has been successful in reducing its operating expenses through layoffs and the reduction of services.

Meanwhile, the City of Kawartha Lakes state of emergency remains in effect until at least June 2.

It will consider rescinding the declaration on or after June 2 based on recommendations from the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) including the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit (HKPRDHU).

For now, municipal facility access and programs for the public remains suspended.

Traditional Canada Day gatherings and events are cancelled.

City-led summer events have been cancelled, including Concerts in the Park and Milk Run.

All staff layoffs and voluntary leaves remain in-place and seasonal and non-essential recruitment and hiring has been suspended until at least May 31.

Taylor told council the municipally-owned Centennial Trailer Park in Kirkfield, Ont., is targeted to fully open on June 5.

Meanwhile, council approved the terms of reference for the economic recovery and community pandemic recovery task forces.

The economic recovery task force will consist of Mayor Andy Letham, Deputy Mayor Pat O’Reilly, Coun. Kathleen Seymour-Fagan, Coun. Andrew Veale and the directors of Development Services and Engineering and Corporate Assets.

The task force will have the authority to appoint community representatives from agri-business, construction, culture, manufacturing, retail, services and tourism sectors of the local economy.

It will focus on critical infrastructure investments, planning and development stimulus and business recovery and support.

It may also include the HKPRDHU as well as provincial staff as resources to support the task force.

The community pandemic recovery task force will consist of Coun. Ron Ashmore, Coun. Doug Elmslie, Coun. Tracy Richardson, fire Chief Mark Pankhurst and director of human resources Rod Sutherland.

“We’ll look at a broad range of city services including child services, housing and homelessness,” said Sutherland. “There will be a number of working groups set up to look at the bigger issues. It will not reinvent or start from scratch. It will work with existing groups to a larger extent.”

The goal of this task force is to make recommendations to staff and council on strategy and policies, develop and undertake a broad community engagement strategy to build on awareness of local risks and vulnerable groups, develop and maintain data, identify funding opportunities and develop an implementation plan to address any risks.

There will be six community representatives on this task force, which will be appointed by the council members on it.

There are no set dates of when the task forces need to have carried out all of the objectives in the terms of reference.

