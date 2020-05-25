May 30 – Westend Seniors Activity Centre

Send this page to someone via email

These past months of isolation have impacted many Edmonton seniors and has driven senior support organizations to innovate their programs and services.

This week, Doctor Haidong Liang, Executive Director of the Westend Seniors Activity Centre and Liza Bouchard, Executive Director of Drive Happiness join Talk To The Experts to discuss their new, innovative, We Deliver Happiness Campaign. Launching Monday, it helps kick off Seniors Week, June 1st to 7th, honoring the contributions of Alberta seniors.

This Saturday on Talk To The Experts!

Story continues below advertisement