Pets rescued after Winnipeg fire

Multiple pets were rescued after a fire early Sunday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a fire in a two-storey, multi-family home in the 600 block of Agnes Street at 3:27 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene, they saw smoke and flames coming from the building and extinguished the fire about 20 minutes later.

Everyone in the home had already escaped but firefighters found a cat, birds and a lizard in the house and reunited the pets with their owner.

One person was assessed by paramedics on scene but they didn’t need to be taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no damage estimates are available.

