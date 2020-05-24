Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Pets rescued after Winnipeg fire

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted May 24, 2020 4:11 pm
The home where the fire happened on Agnes Street.
The home where the fire happened on Agnes Street. Michael Draven/Global News

Multiple pets were rescued after a fire early Sunday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a fire in a two-storey, multi-family home in the 600 block of Agnes Street at 3:27 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene, they saw smoke and flames coming from the building and extinguished the fire about 20 minutes later.

READ MORE: Winnipeg hotel fire sends one to hospital

Everyone in the home had already escaped but firefighters found a cat, birds and a lizard in the house and reunited the pets with their owner.

One person was assessed by paramedics on scene but they didn’t need to be taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no damage estimates are available.

Story continues below advertisement
Winnipeg police say 1 arrest made of suspect allegedly linked to 14 separate arsons
Winnipeg police say 1 arrest made of suspect allegedly linked to 14 separate arsons
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireWinnipeg paramedicspets rescuedagnes firewinnipeg home
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.