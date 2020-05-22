Menu

Canada

Low-income essential workers in Yukon receive temporary $4 wage increase

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 22, 2020 8:14 pm
Updated May 22, 2020 8:16 pm
WHITEHORSE — Low-income essential workers in Yukon are getting a temporary $4 per hour wage increase during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The territorial government says eligible workers for the program can’t make more than $20 per hour and will receive the benefit for up to 16 weeks.

Essential workers are those in the health-care sector or people who work in the supply of food, medicine, energy, water, transportation and government.

Economic Development Minister Ranj Pillai says in a news release that essential workers have delivered goods and kept shelves stocked.

All 11 people who were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Yukon have recovered and there have been no new cases since April 20.

The territory announced last week that it would allow restaurants and some businesses to reopen by the end of the month as long as they’ve developed a COVID-19 operation plan to keep staff and customers safe.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
