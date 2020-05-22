Woman charged with assaulting Winnipeg bylaw officers over social distancing infractions

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has a court date after allegedly violating social distancing orders and assaulting bylaw officers on two separate occasions, according to the city of Winnipeg.

The city says the woman was served two summons on May 14, both for failing to maintain two metres’ distance from another individual.

The first incident allegedly occurred the week prior, on May 4, and the second on May 12.

“The basic details of what I can get into is that there was an incident that happened at Assiniboine Park where bylaw and community service ambassadors witnessed something they felt needed to be looked into further,” says Jay Shaw, the head of Winnipeg’s emergency preparedness.

“An investigation took place, and it kind of went cold for a little bit,”

Shaw says bylaw officers at the time were unable to ascertain the woman’s identity, but during the second incident — which also involved a social distancing infraction and alleged assault — the officer detained the woman until police arrived.

The Winnipeg Police Service confirmed the woman had been charged with assault.

Shaw adds people in Winnipeg have generally been very respectful, noting there’s only been four infractions resulting in tickets measured against dozens and dozens of “positive interactions.”

The city says the penalty in respect to social distancing is a fine up to $1,000 and/or six months in jail.

