Canada

2nd new coronavirus case identified in Kingston region this week, total now at 63

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted May 22, 2020 12:12 pm
KFL&A Public Health has announced new COVID-19 numbers for the Kingston region.
KFL&A Public Health has announced new COVID-19 numbers for the Kingston region. Kraig Krause / Global News

According to provincial data, Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington (KFL&A) Public Health has identified one new case of the novel coronavirus in its region.

This is the second new case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus this week, just days after all known cases of the virus were deemed resolved in the region.

Although the KFL&A Public Health website has yet to update its numbers, the new case identified by the province involves a woman in her 20s and would bring the region’s total case number up to 63, with 61 cases resolved.

READ MORE: Travel outside of Kingston region greatest threat for COVID-19: Public health

The region’s first new case of COVID-19 in almost three weeks was identified Tuesday in a man in his 20s.

Public health officials said earlier this week that they believed the man had contracted the virus by travelling outside the region to a larger urban area like Ottawa or Toronto.

The province has yet to determine how the woman in her 20s caught the virus. KFL&A Public Health did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says he’ll unveil plan for random testing next week
