Coronavirus: Ford says Ontario to release expanded COVID-19 testing plan next week

TORONTO – Premier Doug Ford said Thursday he has asked health officials to deliver a plan for expanded testing next week, after Ontario’s testing rates dropped in recent days.

Ontario completed 10,506 tests in the previous day, marking a fourth straight day it fell short of its goal of doing at least 16,000 tests per day.

A testing blitz of every long-term care resident and staff member was finished over the weekend. Health officials have said they expected to see much more public demand for tests with new criteria for any symptomatic person to be tested.

Ford said he wants as many people as possible in the public to be tested, including people without symptoms, because until that is done, Ontario can’t get a true picture of asymptomatic cases.

The premier also said he wants to see truckers, taxi drivers, front-line health-care staff, automotive workers and people in food manufacturing facilities tested, as well as everyone in long-term care again.

He acknowledges there may be a difference between what he wants and what will actually happen, and said while he’s frustrated at testing lags he has confidence in health officials.

Premier @fordnation says he's going to be "like an 800 pound gorilla" on the numbers of tests conducted in Ontario. Today's numbers were again far below the provincial capacity. #onpoli — Alan Carter (@ACarterglobal) May 21, 2020