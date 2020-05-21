Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Ford says Ontario to release expanded COVID-19 testing plan next week

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 21, 2020 2:29 pm
Updated May 21, 2020 2:31 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says he’ll unveil plan for random testing next week
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Thursday it was “frustrating” to see testing in Ontario lag behind other provinces, but said he's asked his team to come up with a plan for random testing, saying he wants to see testing expand into more industries including food processing, trucking and automotive professions. He added that he feels that the province needs to test more people, not just those with symptoms.

TORONTO – Premier Doug Ford said Thursday he has asked health officials to deliver a plan for expanded testing next week, after Ontario’s testing rates dropped in recent days.

Ontario completed 10,506 tests in the previous day, marking a fourth straight day it fell short of its goal of doing at least 16,000 tests per day.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Premier Ford vows to increase COVID-19 testing numbers

A testing blitz of every long-term care resident and staff member was finished over the weekend. Health officials have said they expected to see much more public demand for tests with new criteria for any symptomatic person to be tested.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Ford said he wants as many people as possible in the public to be tested, including people without symptoms, because until that is done, Ontario can’t get a true picture of asymptomatic cases.

Story continues below advertisement
Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says he wants teachers, daycare staff tested, not students
Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says he wants teachers, daycare staff tested, not students

The premier also said he wants to see truckers, taxi drivers, front-line health-care staff, automotive workers and people in food manufacturing facilities tested, as well as everyone in long-term care again.

He acknowledges there may be a difference between what he wants and what will actually happen, and said while he’s frustrated at testing lags he has confidence in health officials.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesPremier FordOntario COVID-19 testingOntario Coronavirus Testing
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.