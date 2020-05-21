Menu

Coronavirus: Montreal officials to announce new measures to support merchants as they reopen

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted May 21, 2020 2:40 pm
WATCH: Montreal officials to provide update on new measures to support businesses as they prepare to reopen on Monday.

Montreal businesses closed since late March due to the coranavirus pandemic are getting set to reopen on Monday.

Most Quebec retailers outside the Montreal area have been allowed to open since May 4, as long as they have a door with street access and can ensure physical distancing.

READ MORE: Business as usual? Quebec retailers report slower sales amid coronavirus reopening

The date for reopening was pushed back to May 25 in the Greater Montreal area after the government deemed the required criteria to safely reopen had not been met.

At the time, Premier François Legault pointed to high COVID-19 infection rates and a shortage of health-care workers in the area.

READ MORE: Quebec delays reopening of Montreal schools, daycares and stores as coronavirus cases rise

On Thursday, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and regional public health director Dr. Mylène Drouin will be providing an update on the COVID-19 situation in Montreal and new measures to support merchants as they reopen their businesses.

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsValerie PlanteMontreal BusinessesDr. Mylène DrouinMontreal Retailerscovid reopening
